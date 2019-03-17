Knicks' Mario Hezonja blocks LeBron James' game-winning shot attempt

New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja tries to block a shot from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (23) in the first half on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja blocked Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' game-winning shot attempt during the fourth quarter Sunday.

With the Lakers trailing 124-123 in the final seconds, James drove left into the paint and tossed a shot up while falling away from the basket. Hezonja extended his right arm and rejected James' fade-away jumper. Knicks center DeAndre Jordan grabbed the rebound and the Knicks ran out the clock to seal the upset victory.

The blocked shot capped the worst statistical quarter of James' illustrious career. He went 4-for-15 from the field in the final quarter of the Lakers' loss. His 11 missed shots were the most he has ever missed in a quarter, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"It bothers me in the fact we didn't close the game out, and being the competitor that I am, it bothers me that I didn't make enough plays down the stretch," James said. "It bothers me that I didn't even get a shot up at the hoop. Of course that stuff bothers me."

Los Angeles led the Knicks by 11 points with under four minutes remaining in the fourth. The Knicks used a 13-1 run to close the game, with the Lakers shooting 0-for-6 from the floor. James accounted for four of the team's misses and had two turnovers.

James finished with 33 points (11-of-26 shooting), eight assists and six rebounds in a team-high 35 minutes.

New York (14-56) swept the Lakers this season. The defeat dropped the Lakers to 31-39 this year. They trail the Los Angeles Clippers by nine games for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference with 12 games left on their schedule.