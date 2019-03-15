Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic appeared to score the game-winning bucket on a fourth quarter dunk, but the Denver Nuggets responded with a clutch buzzer-beater Thursday in Denver. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic wasn't bothered by the pressure when he dunked on two defenders during a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Doncic went aerial with about six seconds remaining in the Mavericks' 100-99 loss to the Nuggets Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The dunk appeared to be the game-winning shot, but the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic responded on the next possession with a buzzer-beating jump shot, earning the home victory for Denver.

Dallas trailed 98-97 when Doncic dribbled the ball near half-court. Doncic did a crossover before darting past the 3-point arc. Nuggets big man Mason Plumlee ran out to defend Doncic, but wasn't fast enough to stay in front of him.

Doncic went around the big man and took two steps into the paint before rising up toward the rim. Paul Millsap and Plumlee both jumped alongside Doncic and attempted the block the shot, but Doncic threw the ball through the rim despite the tough defense.

He was also fouled on the play, but missed his free-throw attempt.

"I should have made that free throw," Doncic told reporters. "I feel like I let my team down. That's not who I'm supposed to be. That's not who I am. I just feel like I let them down."

The Mavericks star had a team-high 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the loss. Millsap led the Nuggets with 33 points in the win. Jokic had 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Denver.

Dallas hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the American Airlines Center.