Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell soared and slammed in a physical finish in the fourth quarter of a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday in Salt Lake City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took his high-flying antics to the baseline for a fierce finish in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell mangled the rim in the fourth quarter of the 120-100 win Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Jazz led 109-94 with about 3:40 remaining in the frame when guard Ricky Rubio spotted Mitchell beyond the 3-point line. Rubio ripped a pass to his teammate and Mitchell pretended he was shooting a 3-pointer.

He used the shot fake to lose a defender before slashing down the baseline toward the rim. Mitchell then took flight, pulling the ball back in his right hand and throwing it forward for a nasty one-handed slam.

"I don't mean to sound cocky or anything, but that wasn't that great," Mitchell told reporters. "I didn't think I was going to make it. Just making a read and got up there."

Mitchell scored a team-high 24 points and had six assists in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

The Jazz host the Brooklyn Nets at 9 p.m. Saturday in Salt Lake City before going on the road Monday to face the Washington Wizards.