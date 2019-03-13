Los Angeles forward LeBron James had a game-high 36 points and had 10 rebounds and four assists in a win against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday in Chicago. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- LeBron James decided to finish off a backboard pass with a reverse dunk to cap a breakaway during the Los Angeles Lakers' win against the Chicago Bulls.

James' aerial assault came in the fourth quarter of the 123-107 win Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago. The Lakers led 113-101 when James stole a pass from the Bulls. He charged down the court before tossing a pass ahead for teammate Josh Hart.

The Lakers guard caught the feed and immediately threw the ball high off the glass. James came flying in and caught the ball before turning in midair and finishing with a two-handed reverse slam.

James scored a game-high 36 points and had 10 rebounds and four assists in the win. Robin Lopez led the Bulls with 20 points in the loss.

The Lakers face the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.