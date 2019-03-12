Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook called on the league to do more to protect players after a verbal altercation with a fan Monday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook got into a heated exchange with a courtside fan and his wife during a win against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The sequence occurred in the second quarter of the Thunder's victory against the Jazz on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah. Westbrook walked toward some fans and yelled obscenities at them.

He said the fans directed a racial taunt at him, telling reporters they said: "get down on [your] knees like [you] used to."

"I promise you. You think I'm playing? I swear to God. I swear to God. I'll [expletive] you up. You and your wife. I'll [expletive] you up ... I promise you. [On] everything I love -- everything I love -- I promise you," Westbrook told the fans, according to a video of the sequence posted on Twitter by Deseret News reporter Eric Woodyard.

Here's the censored version of Russell Westbrook's verbal altercation with Utah Jazz fans. pic.twitter.com/VIE5vNJy95 - Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) March 12, 2019

Five Jazz fans received warning cards saying their comments, gestures and/or behaviors directed at players violated the NBA fan code of conduct. Westbrook told reporters he wouldn't "continue to take disrespect" for his family.

"I just think there's got to be something done," Westbrook said. "There's got to be some consequences for those type of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say. I don't think it's fair to the players -- not just to me, but I don't think it's fair to the players."

Westbrook said that he would say the exact same thing if the event occurred again.

"I know you guys only got the tail end of the video, but the start of the video is way more important and way more disrespectful than what you guys heard," Westbrook said. "There's got to be something done. There's got to be some consequences for those type of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say. I don't think it's fair to the players."

Shane Keisel, 45, was the fan on the receiving end of Westbrook's words. He said he did not swear at the Thunder star.

"He just went nuts," Keisel told ESPN. "She never got up. She never stood up. She never said a word to him. I mean, it's all fine, we're having fun and games with the guy and we're talking, but at the end of the day, no man should threaten a woman, period.

"I'm not afraid of the guy. Come on up. But when you threaten a woman that's 5-feet tall and 110 pounds, you're a big man. So this guy needs to be exposed."

The Jazz also issued a statement.

"We are continuing to investigate the unfortunate exchange at tonight's game between Russell Westbrook and fans. Multiple warning cards were issued by arena security," the statement said. "Players and fans have a shared responsibility to create a safe and respectful environment. If it is determined that any fans violated the NBA Code of Conduct, appropriate action will be taken."

Westbrook was also recently involved in another interaction with a fan. That time, a young man touched Westbrook while he was standing near the sideline.

The Thunder star scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds and eight steals in the win.