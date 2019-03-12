Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) and Marquese Chriss will likely be suspended after getting into a fight Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss were both ejected after exchanging punches during the Cleveland Cavaliers' win against the Toronto Raptors.

The scuffle occurred at the end of the third quarter during the Cavaliers' 126-101 triumph Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Raptors had the ball and Norman Powell tossed a full-court pass toward Ibaka, who was standing in the paint. The heave was off-target and flew over Ibaka and Chriss.

Ibaka fell to the floor while attempting to catch the pass. He jumped up to his feet and grabbed Chriss around the neck before pushing him against the pole behind the rim. Chriss and Ibaka briefly wrestled before they each took some swings.

Ibaka and Chriss were eventually separated and ejected.

"It's always going to be concerning," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters. "We don't certainly want that in the game, right? And, you know, it's going to cost him a game ... It usually does when there's an altercation like that."

Ibaka had eight points and seven rebounds in the loss. Chriss did not score and had three rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said he was not surprised the players were ejected.

The Cavaliers face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. Thursday in Toronto.