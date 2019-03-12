Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell used an arsenal of moves to score eight points in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday in Salt Lake City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell displayed his repertoire with some nasty handles and a fierce dunk on Nerlens Noel during the Utah Jazz's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mitchell first showed off his dribbling ability. He eyed Noel as he dribbled toward the 3-point line with about 9:55 remaining in the 98-89 loss Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Mitchell did a between-the-legs dribble before jetting to his right.

He then did a quick crossover, making Noel fall to the floor. Mitchell finished off the sequence by draining a 3-pointer.

He added a vicious dunk on Noel a short time later. That time, the Jazz star used a pick from Rudy Gobert at the top of the key before dribbling toward the paint.

He split the defense with his dribble, cutting in front of Noel and eyeing the rim. Mitchell then picked up his dribble before attacking the iron with a one-handed finish.

Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points and had five assists, five steals and four rebounds in the loss. Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 24 points.

Mitchell is averaging 23.5 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season for the Jazz. The 2017-2018 All-Rookie team member is averaging 30 points per game in March.

The Jazz battle the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.