March 8 (UPI) -- Rajon Rondo says the media should be talking about LeBron James instead of his choice to sit away from the Los Angeles Lakers bench during a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers guard sat in a courtside seat -- instead of with his teammates -- during the final seconds of the team's loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He made the move on the same night James passed Michael Jordan for No. 4 on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Commentators Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy criticized Rondo for the seat choice during the ESPN broadcast of the game. NBA rules prohibit players from sitting in courtside seats, but sources told ESPN that Rondo will not be fined.

Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday.

"Let me help y'all out," Rondo wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Since everyone wants to overanalyze, gaslight, and over interpret situations, let me help y'all with your due diligence. The real story that everyone should be talking about right now is how my teammate, Lebron James, accomplished a huge milestone in last night's game." "What he has accomplished in this game shows where hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you. It shows little kids that don't come from privilege that success is attainable. It shows that no one can tell you how great you can be." "Y'all are so busy analyzing what happened in the last 48 seconds of the game that y'all missed the opportunity to highlight, congratulate, and praise Lebron wholeheartedly on his accomplishment. Most of y'all have made a career out of discussing Lebron James, and y'all can't pay the man some respect. Since y'all missed it, let me do it publicly. Congratulations Lebron on everything. You deserve all the success and happiness that God and the Universe has to offer. Congratulations my brother. Keep being great!"

James liked the Instagram post.

Rondo told reporters after the loss that he has sat away from the Lakers' bench at least eight times this season.

"I've done that maybe 8 to 10 times this year," Rondo said. "I don't know why it's a big deal now."

Rondo is averaging 9.0 points, 7.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. The four-time All-Star signed with the Lakers in July.

The Lakers host one of Rondo's former teams, the Boston Celtics, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Staples Center.