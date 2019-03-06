Golden State Warriors sign veteran center Andrew Bogut

Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (C) appeared in 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and made five starts. File Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors signed veteran center Andrew Bogut to a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract weren't released.

Bogut is expected to re-join the Warriors next week and add depth to the team. Backup center Damian Jones underwent surgery after hurting his left pectoral muscle in December, opening up a roster spot.

"We're excited about [Bogut] coming in," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We looked at this as an insurance policy in the front court. A guy who obviously knows our system, knows our guys, half of them."

The 34-year-old Bogut recently completed a season with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia. He was named the league's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, and earned All-NBL First-Team honors.

Bogut averaged 11.4 points, a league-high 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game across 30 contests.

"He's great for our offense, dribble hand-offs, his passing abilities, lob threat. Defensively, he's been one of the best in the game for a long time," Kerr said. "He had a great season in Sydney. He's healthy, he's fresh, and he's the best player available for us."

Bogut, a 13-year NBA veteran, joins the Warriors for a second time after spending four seasons with the franchise (2012-16). He won an NBA title with Golden State in the 2014-15 campaign. He averaged 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in his first stint with the Warriors.

For his career, Bogut has averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 694 games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors. His last NBA game was with the Lakers on Jan. 1, 2018.