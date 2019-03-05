Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic drills half court 3-pointer

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic had 16 points, including a half court 3-pointer, in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday in Brooklyn. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks might have been blown out, but Luka Doncic had a stellar highlight, sinking a half court trey before halftime against the Brooklyn Nets.

Doncic hit the trey, leaving 00:00.4 seconds on the clock at the end of the first half during the Mavericks' 127-88 loss to the Nets Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He had 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Brooklyn led 65-44 with about five seconds remaining in the first half with Doncic caught the ball on the left flank. He scorched down the court and stopped a few steps before half court for a two-handed heave. The long-distance toss hit the backboard before going through the net.

Dwight Powell led the Mavericks with 20 points and six assists in the loss. DeMarre Carroll scored a game-high 22 points for the Nets.

The Mavericks face the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.