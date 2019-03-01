Spurs, Pau Gasol reach agreement on buyout; veteran to join Bucks

Former San Antonio Spurs big man Pau Gasol (16) will join the Milwaukee Bucks after the Spurs and Gasol reached a buyout agreement Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Spurs reached a buyout agreement with veteran center Pau Gasol, the team announced Friday. Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed by the team.

Sources told ESPN that the move clears the way for Gasol to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 18-year NBA veteran is expected to play minutes at center behind Brook Lopez, who is averaging 12.1 points in 28.2 minutes per game this season.

"Pau Gasol is an exceptional individual and the ultimate professional," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said. "We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community."

Gasol originally signed with the Spurs on July 14, 2016. He appeared in 168 games with San Antonio and averaged 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.

The 38-year-old Gasol had his role diminished this season, due in large part to him missing 26 games with a stress fracture in his foot. He was averaging career worsts of 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes this year.

Gasol is earning $16 million this season. He was guaranteed $6.7 million of his $16 million base salary in the 2019-20 campaign.

"Today, I bid farewell to @spurs," Gasol wrote on Twitter. "It's been a dream to play for 1 of most storied franchises in @NBA history, an honor to be part of Spurs family. To all the staff, my teammates, the coaches, RC, Pop and, above all, the fans, thank you for making this place so special. #GoSpursGo!"

Gasol is a four-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star. He has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.5 minutes through 1,223 career NBA games.