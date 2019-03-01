Former Duke star Grayson Allen gets dunk stuffed by Nuggets' Will Barton

Grayson Allen (R) was a first round of the 2018 NBA draft. He did not score a point in the Denver Nuggets' win against the Utah Jazz on Thursday in Denver. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz rookie Grayson Allen had a "welcome to the NBA" moment, getting a dunk blocked by Will Barton during a win against the Denver Nuggets.

Barton's emphatic block on the former Duke star came with about 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Jazz's 111-104 win on Thursday at Pepsi Center in Denver. The Nuggets led 18-12 when Allen took off and attempted to go coast-to-coast.

He dribbled over half court, putting a hesitation move on Barton and driving into the paint. Allen then went up and held the ball in both hands as he attempted a throw-down. But Barton wasn't having it. The Nuggets' 6-foot-6 guard elevated and came in from behind on his 6-foot-5 counterpart, hitting the ball against the backboard and sending it back onto the court.

Allen went 0-for-2 from the field and did not score during the win. He had one assist and picked up two fouls. Barton had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 24 points and had eight rebounds and five assists for the Jazz.

Allen, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 3.9 points per game this season.

The Jazz host the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. Saturday at Pepsi Center.