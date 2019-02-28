Sacramento Kings F Marvin Bagley III suffers knee sprain vs. Bucks

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (R) will miss at least one to two weeks with a knee sprain. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III avoided a major knee injury after an MRI on Thursday, the team announced.

The MRI revealed a left knee sprain for Bagley, and the team will re-evaluate him in about one to two weeks.

Bagley sustained the injury in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. While on defense, the rookie was screened by Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. The unexpected collision caused Bagley to land awkwardly.

Bagley clutched at his knee before being helped off the court by teammates Kosta Koufos and Harry Giles. He didn't return to the contest.

The forward had nine points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. Sacramento lost 141-140 in overtime to Milwaukee.

Bagley previously missed 11 games in December with a bone bruise in the same knee.

The Kings drafted Bagley with the second-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes through 47 games (two starts) this season.

Sacramento (31-30) sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers (34-29) on Friday night.