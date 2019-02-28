Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George ruled out vs. 76ers

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (L) will miss the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night due to shoulder soreness. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George will miss the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the team announced.

George will sit out of the contest due to right shoulder soreness. Sources told The Oklahoman that the small forward's soreness came in the Thunder's 121-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The team hasn't announced a replacement for George in the starting lineup. Dennis Schroder entered into the starting five the last time George missed a game.

George has only missed one contest this season. He didn't play against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 28 with a right quad contusion.

George scored 25 points with eight rebounds and seven assists against the Nuggets. He is averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.6 minutes per game through 59 games this season.

George is the second-leading scorer in the NBA this year, trailing only Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (36.2 points per game).

The Thunder and Sixers tip off at 8 p.m. EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.