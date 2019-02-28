Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade said he thanked Stephen Curry after making a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dwyane Wade's 'Last Dance' got a little sweeter when he banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, helping the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors.

Wade's last-second heave capped off the 126-125 victory against the NBA champs on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The 13-time All-Star threw a pass to teammate Dion Waiters at the beginning of the final sequence. Waiters drew the Warriors defense before passing back to Wade at the top of the 3-point arc. Wade pump-faked a leaping Kevin Durant, but the Warriors star got a piece of his shot. Wade caught the ball again and desperately threw the ball toward the rim.

His shot clanked off of the backboard and fell through the net as the final horn sounded, giving the Heat a one-point victory.

"I've been in this position so many times and so many times you don't make the shot," Wade told reporters. "The one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest. It's crazy. Great to do it in front of the fans. I told Stephen [Curry] 'I needed this one on my way out.'"

Wade scored 25 points and had seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Sharpshooter Klay Thompson was 7-of-15 from 3-point range and had a game-high 36 points for the Warriors.

The Heat face the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Houston. Golden State battles the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Orlando.