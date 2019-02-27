Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is putting memorabilia up for auction, including four of his six championship rings.

The 1995 Hall of Fame inductee posted about the auction on his website. The sale includes the rings from 1980, 1985, 1987 and 1988, as well as game-worn uniforms and a game-used and signed ball from his final game in 1989.

Much of the proceeds for the auction will benefit his Skyhook Foundation. The charity helps children learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

Abdul-Jabbar, 71, wrote that the choice to sell the prized possessions was pretty simple. He said he has become less personally attached to the items.

"My sports memorabilia also have a history. My history. My life," Abdul-Jabbar said. "And, oddly, since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself -- and futures for others. Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to 'give kids a shot that can't be blocked.'"

The auction is hosted by Goldin Auctions. The 19-time All-Star said he is not having the auction due to finance problems. Abdul-Jabbar made more than $8.5 million during the final five seasons of his 20-year NBA tenure.

"So, when it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all," Abdul-Jabbar said.

"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I'd rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That's a history that has no price."

Abdul-Jabbar's 1985 NBA Finals ring had a current bid of $90,000 as of Wednesday morning. The two-time NBA Finals MVP and six-time NBA MVP has the most points, third-most blocks and fourth-most rebounds in NBA history.