Former Boston Celtics guard Kenny Anderson (7) goes up for a shot against former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson (3) in 2002. Anderson, 48, suffered a stroke on Saturday. File Photo by Jon Adams/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Kenny Anderson's health is improving after he suffered a stroke.

He had the stroke on Saturday and has since been released from the hospital. Anderson's wife Natasha released a statement regarding the 1993-1994 All-Star point guard.

"We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny," she said in the statement Tuesday. "Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals."

Sources told New York sports reporter Adam Zagoria that Anderson was in intensive care until Monday night and lost some vision in his right eye.

Anderson, 48, played 14 NBA seasons. His long NBA tenure included stints with the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Seattle Sonics, New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers.

"Prayers up for a great Yellow Jacket," the Georgia Tech men's basketball program tweeted.

Anderson averaged 12.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game during his career. He also made more than $63 million in salary. He is now the head coach at Fisk University in Nashville. The Queens native was hired for the role in September.