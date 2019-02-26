Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns goes windmill dunk on breakaway

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had a game-high 34 points, including a windmill dunk against the Sacramento Kings on Monday in Minneapolis. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Karl-Anthony Towns decided to pull off a windmill dunk during a breakaway in the second quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves' win against the Sacramento Kings.

Towns took flight with about five minutes remaining in the first half of the 112-105 win on Monday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves led 43-39 when guard Josh Okogie poked a ball loose from Kings guard Buddy Hield.

Luol Deng picked up to loose ball and fired a chest pass up to a dashing Towns near half court. Towns jetted through the lane by himself before ascending toward the rim. The Timberwolves big man looked back before putting the ball in his right hand and doing a full revolution, finishing with a big-time rim-rocker.

Towns scored a game-high 34 points and had 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the win. Marvin Bagley III paced the Kings with 25 points and 11 boards.

The Timberwolves face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.