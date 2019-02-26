Heat's Dwyane Wade impresses son with circus shot

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade scored 13 points, including a sensational circus shot in the second quarter of a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is making the stretch run of his NBA career a personal highlight reel, with his latest showing including a circus shot.

Wade off his latest trick in the Heat's 124-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. While the crowd was obviously wowed, Wade's son Zaire might have been the most impressed viewer of the second quarter finish.

The Heat led 29-23 with 11:28 remaining in the first half when Wade went into his bag. He dribbled out beyond the 3-point arc before deciding to curl toward the rim. Wade eyed the rim from downtown, before doing a crossover and rolling to his right. He then flew into the paint and turned his back toward the basket, deploying a spin move on Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Wade then took flight, but was facing up with Suns 6-foot-10 forward/center Richaun Homes. The Heat star initially held the ball to his left, but he pulled it back down and tucked it under Homes' extended arms. Wade's scoop shot bounced high off of the backboard and fell through the net.

Cameras panned to Zaire Wade, who held up and stared at his hand is disbelief of the circus shot.

Wade poured in 13 points and had five assists, three steals, three rebounds and two blocks in the loss. Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points and nine assists.

Wade and the Heat host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Miami. The 13-time All-Star is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his final season.