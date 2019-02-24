T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns remains in concussion protocol after car wreck

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) remains in the league's concussion protocol after being involved in a car accident. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains in the NBA's concussion protocol following a car accident Thursday.

Towns was involved in a car wreck while traveling to an airport in Minnesota prior to the team's game against the New York Knicks. A semitrailer truck hit the car Towns was riding in from behind.

As a result, Towns missed the Timberwolves' last two games. He missed the Timberwolves' 115-104 win over the Knicks on Friday, and a 140-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Towns had started every game in his NBA career since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. His streak of 303 consecutive games started was the longest to begin a career since 1970-71.

"People asked me if he cared about his [consecutive games] streak," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders told the Star Tribune. "He hasn't and didn't mention one thing along those lines. It was all about being there for his teammates and contributing. He even had somebody run out and make sure he could get a sport coat so he was dressed properly on the bench so he could be there with his teammates. That says a lot about Karl."

Tonight's @mayoclinicsport Injury Report:



Robert Covington (Right Knee Bone Bruise), Gorgui Dieng (Personal Reasons), and

Karl-Anthony Towns (Concussion Protocol) are OUT at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/CAcYzomwaC — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019

Towns must pass a series of tests and be symptom-free before returning. He traveled with the team for Minnesota's game in Milwaukee, but still hasn't been cleared. The team hasn't provided a timeline for his return.

Towns is averaging 23.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this season and is coming off his second straight All-Star appearance.

The T-Wolves (28-31) play the Sacramento Kings (31-28) on Monday night.