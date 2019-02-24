T-Wolves' Anthony Tolliver denies Giannis Antetokounmpo with monster block

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dunk attempt rejected by Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Anthony Tolliver on Saturday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves veteran forward Anthony Tolliver denied Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a huge block Saturday night.

Early in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo posted up T-Wolves forward Luol Deng. He used a quick baseline spin move to maneuver around Deng.

Antetokounmpo, standing at 6-foot-11, appeared ready to throw down a highlight-reel slam, but the 6-foot-8 Tolliver slid over from the weak side and jumped to contest the dunk attempt.

Antetokounmpo raised his right arm for a powerful one-handed jam and Tolliver rejected the attempt by spiking the ball.

Tolliver had 17 points, five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks. He knocked down 5-of-7 3-point attempts in the defeat.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes.

The 33-year-old Tolliver is in the final season of a one-year, $5 million contract he signed with Minnesota on July 9, 2018.