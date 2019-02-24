Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green suffers ankle injury

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered an ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered a mild left ankle sprain Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

Green went down in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 118-112 victory over the Warriors. The star forward stepped on teammate DeMarcus Cousins' foot while on defense.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that the injury doesn't appear to be serious.

"I talked to Draymond briefly and he said he thought he sprained the same one early in the game," Kerr said. "A little tweak. We'll see. I don't think it's a really serious injury, but we'll have an update [Sunday] I guess."

Green was defending Rockets point guard Chris Paul at the 3-point line when Cousins stepped up on defense, resulting in both players getting their feet tangled.

Green grimaced and fell to the hardwood in front of Kerr. He didn't return to the game and finished with four points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes against the Rockets.

The Warriors (42-17) play the Charlotte Hornets (28-31) on Monday night.