Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Houston center Clint Capela is expected to return to the Rockets' starting lineup tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Capela returned to practice this week after missing the last 15 games following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. Sources told the Houston Chronicle and ESPN that the center practiced without any issues and will play against the Lakers, barring a setback.

The Rockets have used the duo of Nene and Kenneth Faried in place of the injured Capela.

Capela is averaging career highs in points per game (17.6) and rebounds (12.6) in 42 games this season. The 6-foot-10 big man signed a five-year, $90 million contract with Houston in the summer to remain with the franchise.

The big fella is back! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cn0adRxD3w — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 20, 2019

The Rockets are 33-24 coming out of the All-Star break and will field the healthiest lineup they've had all season. Houston point guard Chris Paul returned and played in eight contests leading up to the break after missing 17 games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25.

Houston is 15-8 this year when James Harden, Chris Paul and Capela are all in the lineup.

The Rockets tip off with the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. EST at Staples Center in Los Angeles.