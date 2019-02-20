President Barack Obama visited with Stephen Curry (right center) and the Golden State Warriors in 2016 after the team won the NBA Finals. Curry and Obama have remained friends and spoke together at a My Brother's Keeper Alliance event Tuesday in Oakland, Calif. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama said he helped two-time MVP Stephen Curry with his shooting form as the two hosted a town hall meeting in Oakland, Calif.

The duo spoke Tuesday at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance event, MBK Rising! at Oakland Scottish Rite Center. It was the first national meeting of the Obama Foundation program.

The Golden State Warriors star answered questions and spoke about mentoring and being a role model. He also talked about some of his personal influences, including Obama. Curry and Obama have met several times, including at basketball and golf events. They had dinner together Saturday in San Francisco.

Curry also visited the White House to celebrate the Warriors' 2015 championship while Obama was in office.

At one point Tuesday, Obama took credit for helping Curry become the league's greatest shooter.

"Even Bulls fans have to acknowledge that it's been fun to watch the Warriors and the greatest shooter of all time -- because I gave him some tips right before, about five seasons ago, there's film of this in the White House," Obama said.

Curry agreed, saying Obama taught him how to keep his elbows in during his shooting stance. The Warriors sharpshooter is the active leader in made 3-pointers and ranks third all-time in career made 3-pointers.

Curry is statistically the best free throw shooter of all time, making more than 90 percent of his attempts from the foul line.

Obama launched the My Brother's Keeper Alliance in 2014. The initiative aims to adopt innovative approaches, strengthen support and build ladders of opportunity for boys and young men of color, according to Obama's website.

Curry's Warriors return to post-All-Star break action against the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.