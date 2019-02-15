Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, drains half-court shot

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (R) and his family hosted a charity event Friday in Charlotte. Stephen's mother, Sonya Curry (not pictured), drained a half-court shot at the event. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is used to heaving deep 3-pointers and making each with ease.

Curry's mother, Sonya, proved the shooting touch runs in the family during a Curry Family Foundation event at the Carole Hoefener Center on Friday in their hometown of Charlotte.

The Curry family was divided into teams of four for a shooting contest. Stephen and his wife, Ayesha, were the first team. Portland Trail Blazers guard and Stephen's brother, Seth Curry, along with his fianceé, Calle Rivers, made up the second team.

Warriors backup guard Damion Lee and his wife, Sydel, who is the sister of Stephen and Seth, comprised the third team. Father and former Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry and Sonya were the fourth team.

The All-Star Weekend event required the groups to make a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot.

In the Curry family, EVERYONE has range.



We had Dell Curry mic'd up as wife Sonya Curry hit an insane half-court shot and celebrated with sons @StephenCurry30 & @sdotcurry.#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RTPa1EmFU4 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) February 16, 2019

With time running out on the final team, Sonya tossed up an underhand half-court shot that swished through the net. Cheers erupted from fans in attendance, followed by Sonya running around the gym in celebration.

Stephen and Seth will participate in the NBA's 3-point contest Saturday night. Steph is also a starter for Team Giannis in Sunday's All-Star Game.