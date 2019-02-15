Orlando Magic star Terrence Ross (R) had a game-high 21 points, including an acrobatic fourth quarter dunk, in a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in Orlando. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross converted a spicy finish, going up for a reverse slam during a win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The acrobatic dunk came with about nine minutes remaining in the 127-89 blowout victory on Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Magic led by 30 points at the time.

Ross began the sequence by catching a pass in the corner from Aaron Gordon. He then challenged defender Malik Monk by slashing to the baseline.

Hornets big man Willy Hernangomez stepped in to provide some help defense after Ross got around Monk, but it was no match for Ross. The Magic star soared toward the front of the rim and avoided the 6-foot-11 center by faking the dunk and going under the rim.

Ross then came back up on the other side of the rim and finished a reverse slam. The Magic swingman had a game-high 21 points in the victory.

Monk led the Hornets with 15 points. Hernangomez netted four points and had five rebounds in the loss.

The Magic host the Chicago Bulls following the All-Star break at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 in Orlando.