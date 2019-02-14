Houston Rockets guard James Harden still scored 42 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite being blocked by Josh Okogie in the third quarter of a loss Wednesday in Minneapolis. Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie got the best of James Harden -- at least for one play -- by rejecting his shot in a win against the Houston Rockets.

Okogie stuffed the NBA MVP with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 121-111 win Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The "Beard" dribbled into the lane against the rookie before pulling back out beyond the 3-point line with his token step-back move.

Harden's move wasn't as smooth as it usually is, as Okogie got a piece of the basketball as Harden was reversing. Harden still put up his fade-away attempt, but Okogie met him in midair and stuffed the shot.

Okogie went on to score 16 points. He also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals, in addition to his swat. Harden still scored a game-high 42 points. He also had six assists and five rebounds. Harden has now scored at least 30 points in 31 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NBA history.

"I think me playing defense and just trying to guard him kinda got me going on the offensive end as well," Okogie told reporters.

Okogie and the Wolves battle the New York Knicks after the All-Star break at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 22.7 minutes per game this season for Minnesota.

"I just took it personal. I know obviously he is a great player. He is a really good. I just tried to make it as hard as possible for him," Okogie said. "Luckily we came out with a win."