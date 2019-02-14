Thunder's Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton as franchise scoring leader

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook became the franchise's all-time leading scorer Thursday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Russell Westbrook reached another milestone in the franchise's record books Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Westbrook became the franchise's all-time scoring leader with a driving layup in the first quarter against the Pelicans. The 2017 NBA MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton on the team's all-time scoring list.

Westbrook needed five points entering the game. He had 18,203 career points, all with the Thunder, prior to Thursday's contest.

The Seattle SuperSonics, who relocated to Oklahoma City six days after the draft, selected Westbrook in the 2008 NBA Draft. Westbrook has averaged 22.9 points, 8.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 11 seasons with the Thunder.

.@russwest44 has 22 points at the half (9-14 from the field, including 3-6 from deep). #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/YDxSLBMGmG — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 15, 2019

Payton guided the SuperSonics to the 1996 NBA Finals and was a nine-time All-Star selection. He also earned nine All-NBA Defense honors and one Defensive Player of the Year award.

Westbrook and Payton reside at the top of multiple franchise records, including assists, steals and field goals (made and attempted).

Westbrook had 22 points at halftime. The Thunder trailed the Pelicans 101-89 at the end of the third quarter at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.