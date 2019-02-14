Markieff Morris agrees to deal with Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Free-agent forward Markieff Morris agreed to a deal with Oklahoma City on Thursday as the Thunder gear up for a postseason run.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that Morris had interest from multiple teams, but ultimately chose to sign with the Thunder.

Morris had interest from the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Thunder, among others.

The New Orleans Pelicans waived Morris last week after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards in a trade Feb. 7. The 29-year-old forward hasn't played since Dec. 26 after sustaining a neck injury. Morris recently was cleared to return after getting a second opinion on the injury.

Morris is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games (15 starts) this season. He will back up starting power forward Jerami Grant and rotate playing time with fellow big man Patrick Patterson.

Morris has averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine NBA seasons between the Phoenix Suns and Wizards.

The Thunder had three open roster spots after waiving guard Alex Abrines last week. Oklahoma City filled the additional openings by signing Scotty Hopson and Richard Solomon to 10-day contracts.

Oklahoma City (37-19) is currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.