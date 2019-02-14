Heat's Dwyane Wade re-enacts final play of 2006 NBA Finals on Mavs' court

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade mimicked the final play of the 2006 NBA Finals before beating the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Dallas. Wade is playing in his final NBA season. The future Hall of Famer had 36 points in the Game 6 series clincher of the 2006 NBA Finals on June 20, 2006, in Dallas. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Miami Heat veteran Dwyane Wade took some time to reenact his celebration from the final seconds of the 2006 NBA Finals before facing the Mavericks in Dallas.

Wade was doing his pregame routine Wednesday at the American Airlines Center when he slowly walked up to the hoop and tossed the ball off of the backboard. He brought it down, mimicking his defensive rebound of a Jason Terry shot with two seconds remaining in the Heat's 95-92 win in Game 6 of the series on June 20, 2006, in Dallas.

The future Hall of Famer took two dribbles before turning around and launching the ball into the air and throwing his arms up in jubilation, mirroring what he did as a 24-year-old on the same court.

That championship would be the first of three for Wade. The 13-time All-Star scored a game-high 36 points and had 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in the 2006 series clincher.

Wade, 37, scored a game-high 22 points and had two boards in the Heat's 112-101 win against the Mavericks on Wednesday in Dallas. He is averaging 14 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in his final NBA season.

The Heat star swapped jerseys with Dirk Nowitzki -- who also was on the court in 2006 -- after the Heat's win.

"He got on my case a little bit about recreating 2006, throwing the ball up before the game," Wade told reporters. "We just had a little laugh about it."

"To be able to play against Dirk and to be able to come here where a lot of memories ... this was different than a lot of games I have played and probably will play," Wade said.

Wade will participate in his final NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers after the All-Star break at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in Philadelphia.