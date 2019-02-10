Indiana Pacers sign veteran guard Wesley Matthews

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers signed veteran guard Wesley Matthews to a contract, the team announced Sunday. The team didn't disclose the terms of the deal.

"We're excited to welcome Wesley to the Pacers," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "He's a solid professional who we feel strongly will help us the remainder of the season and into the playoffs. When we looked at possible players to bring in, he fit in well with what we are trying to accomplish here on the court, in the locker room and off the court."

Matthews played in 45 games (44 starts) this season with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. He spent parts of the last four seasons with the Mavericks before being traded to the Knicks on Jan. 31 as a piece of the blockbuster deal involving Kristaps Porzingis. New York waived Matthews on Thursday.

The 32-year-old guard is averaging 12.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2018-19 campaign.

"I had quite a few options," Matthews said about his free agency choices. "I feel like it was just the best situation for me. [The Pacers] were on me early, and that meant a lot. Anybody, as a player or a person, you want to feel wanted and you want to feel that belief. That's what I felt from this whole organization."

Matthews signed with the Utah Jazz after he went undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft. He is averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 10 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Jazz, Mavericks and Knicks.