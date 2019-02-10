Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving day-to-day with right knee strain

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a right knee strain against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Boston star point guard Kyrie Irving is day-to-day after being knocked out of the Celtics' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Sunday.

Irving left Saturday's contest against the Clippers after suffering a right knee strain. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning at New England Baptist Hospital to confirm the severity of the injury.

The Celtics guard had 14 points in 14 minutes before hobbling off the court with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Irving appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to get around multiple off-ball screens on defense. The former No. 1 overall pick previously had surgery on his left knee in April 2018.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving underwent an MRI this morning at New England Baptist Hospital and has been diagnosed with a strained right knee. His status is day-to-day. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2019

Irving is averaging 23.8 points per game, 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds this season.

The Clippers (31-26) rallied from a 28-point deficit to defeat Boston 123-112 in Irving's absence. The Celtics' (35-21) loss dropped them to fifth in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee, Toronto, Indiana and Philadelphia.