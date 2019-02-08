Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points, including a huge first half slam, in a loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday in Orlando. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns got some major air on a powerful dunk over 7-footer Nikola Vucevic in a loss to the Orlando Magic.

Towns' tough finish with with about two minutes remaining in the first half of the 122-112 setback on Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Minnesota trailed 62-52 when Andrew Wiggins sent a bounce pass to Towns just outside the 3-point line. Towns caught the offering and immediately jolted into the paint. The Timberwolves star then took flight as he was headed toward Vucevic.

He used his left arm to fend off the Magic big man while using his right arm to go up strong toward the rim. Towns eventually slammed the ball through the iron with authority, right on top of Vucevic.

Towns scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. Terrence Ross led all scorers with 32 points for the Magic.

The Magic battle the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Timberwolves face the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.