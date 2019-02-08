Grizzlies acquire Bradley from Clippers

Shooting guard Avery Bradley, formerly of the Los Angeles Clippers, was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies/Twitter

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzliies acquired shooting guard Avery Bradley from the Los Angeles Clippers for power forward JaMychal Green and guard Garrett Temple on Thursday, the NBA's final day of the season to make a deal.

Bradley, 28, is averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 49 games this season.

Green, 28, is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 boards in 41 games; while Temple, 32, is averaging 9.4 points in 49 games.

The Clippers were active at the deadline, trading Tobias Harris earlier in the week in a six-player deal that returned forward Wilson Chandler, rookie guard Landry Shamet and big man Mike Muscala.

The Clippers also sent forward Mike Scott and center Boban Marjonovic to Philly in that trade.