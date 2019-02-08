Trending Stories

WNBA star Maya Moore skipping 2019 season to follow 'ministry dreams'
Redskins RB Derrius Guice shows off speed after ACL surgeries
Atlanta Falcons cut K Matt Bryant, CB Robert Alford
Bucks acquire sharpshooting big man Nikola Mirotic in trade with Pelicans
Falcons' Matt Ryan wanted NFC Championship game 'decided on the field'

Photo Gallery

 
Patrick Mahomes, Shaquem Griffin win NFL Honors

Latest News

Grizzlies acquire Bradley from Clippers
Team LeBron, Team Giannis rosters set for NBA All-Star Game
U.S. warns Iran against testing missiles, calls for tougher sanctions
Bella Twins, Laurie Hernandez walk the runway for Go Red fashion show
Woody Allen sues Amazon Studios for breach of contract
 
Back to Article
/