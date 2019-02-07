Wizards trade Morris to Pelicans for Johnson

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris was reportedly traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade for Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris on the even of the NBA trade deadline Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

In return, the Wizards will receive swingman Wesley Johnson from the Pelicans, The Athletic reported.

Morris, 29, is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 32 games this season.

The Wizards agreed to trade forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls earlier in the day for forwards Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been on the lookout for another forward for the majority of the season. Should they keep Anthony Davis beyond the deadline Thursday, Morris will give them another weapon to perhaps make a fight for the playoffs.

Davis requested a trade a little more than a week ago and is highly likely playing his final season with New Orleans -- if he even lasts past the trade deadline.

Johnson, 31, has appeared in just 26 games with the Pelicans and is averaging 12.6 points.