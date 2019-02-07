Watch: Rondo gives Lakers needed jolt in stunner over Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo buried a jumper at the buzzer to stun the Boston Celtics on the night of the trade deadline. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to be a mess. They failed to land Anthony Davis at the trade deadline and were coming off a 42-point loss at Indiana.

So what chance did they have against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on the road Thursday?

Most people would have thought none at all. And for a while, things looked bleak. But with the Lakers were surprisingly lively all game and gave themselves a chance.

A former Celtic did the rest, as Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo somehow wound up with the ball with a chance to beat his old team at the buzzer.

Rondo delivered, lifting the Lakers to a 129-128 win.

The end of the road for the Lakers without Pelicans star Davis? Well, maybe not. Because on the night of the trade deadline, the Lakers may have nabbed their biggest road win of the season.

James (28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists) led the way with yet another triple-double. James' former Cleveland Cavaliers running-mate Kyrie Irving paced the Celtics with 24 points.

But while everyone loves the stars, it was the crafty old pro Rondo who saved the day, and in an otherwise dreary day, gave the Lakers something about which to cheer.