Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant criticized reporters for repeated questions about free agency following a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in Oakland. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant told reporters to "grow up" when talking about team transactions after a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant met with the media Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. He scored 23 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds in the victory. The nine-time All-Star, two-time NBA Finals champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and 2013-2014 NBA MVP can become a free agent this offseason if he decides not to pick up his $31.5 million player option for the 2019 season.

Rumors have circulated this season about Durant playing elsewhere, but the 12-year veteran said he just wants to play basketball. He is averaging 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season.

He was first asked why he hasn't been talking to reporters lately. Durant said he just didn't feel like talking during the last couple of days.

"You have a dude who comes in here and just gives his whole opinion on stuff and makes it seem like it's coming from me," Durant said. "He just walks around here, doesn't talk to nobody. Just walks in here and surveys and writes something like that. Now you are all piling on me because I don't want to talk to y'all about that."

Durant was referencing a report in The Athletic, which cited "insiders around the league" thinking Durant is planning to leave the Warriors for the New York Knicks.

"I have nothing to do with the Knicks," Durant said. "I don't know who traded [Kristaps] Porzingis. It ain't got nothing to do with me. I'm trying to play basketball. Y'all come in here every day ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches, rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball."

"That's all I'm saying," Durant added. "And now when I don't wanna talk to y'all, it's a problem on me. Come on man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you. Grow up. Come on bruh. I come in here and go to work every day. I don't cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What's the problem? What am I doing to y'all?"

Durant went on to say that he didn't trust the reporters and that every time he says something it "gets twisted up" and put in different publications, trying to take him down with his words.

The Warriors face the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.