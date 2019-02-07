Rookie Luka Doncic used his third triple-double of the season to help guide the Dallas Mavericks to a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in Dallas. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic had a blind circus shot to ice his triple-double in a win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Doncic's dazzling attempt came with about 3:30 remaining in regulation of the 99-93 victory on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks led 88-86 when Doncic picked up the ball under the rim in transition. He dribbled coast-to-coast, speeding up just before the 3-point arc and jetting into the paint.

Doncic drew several Hornets defenders but continued his charge toward the rim. He picked up his dribble at the top of the paint before turning his back to the rim. Doncic eventually used his right hand to toss the ball off of the backboard. The attempt took a tap off of the glass before falling through the net.

He also drew a foul from Cody Zeller on the play and made the resulting free throw for the and-1.

Doncic's triple-double included a team-high 19 points and 11 assists. He also grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.

Charlotte's Kemba Walker led all scorers with 30 points in the loss. Walker also had 11 rebounds and six assists for the Hornets.

The Mavericks host the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Doncic now has three triple-doubles this season, the same number compiled by Michael Jordan during his rookie campaign.