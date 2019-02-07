LeBron strongly reacts to Mavs' Barnes being traded mid-game

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes found out he was being traded Wednesday night.
Considering Wednesday was the night before the trade deadline, it's not exactly a big deal. But the fact the Mavericks were playing a game against the Charlotte Hornets when Barnes found out made it a bit ... well, awkward.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, a major star and major voice for the NBA players' association, didn't like what he say and expressed as much on social media.
"So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right???" James wrote as caption to a video of Barnes on his Instagram page. "Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea."
So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right??? Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea. I'm not knocking who traded him because it's a business and you have to do what you feel what's best but I just want this narrative to start to get REAL/CHANGE and not when a player wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise that he's a selfish/ungrateful player but when they trade you, release , waive, cut etc etc it's best for them! I'm ok with both honestly, truly am. Just call a ♠️ a ♠️!!
James has taken a lot of flak over the years for switching teams in free agency -- from Cleveland to Miami to Cleveland again to Los Angeles -- and then trying to stack the teams. (For instance, his agent, Rich Paul, is currently attempting to help the Lakers orchestrate a trade with New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, another Paul client.)
Apparently, LeBron has heard enough about free agency and wants some of the outrage for player movement to be placed on the teams.
Of course, Barnes wasn't actually traded during the game. It was merely reported that he was traded. If it weren't for insiders and social media, Barnes merely would have played the game then been informed when it was finished.