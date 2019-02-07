Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo became very close friends before Maker was traded on Wednesday to the Detroit Pistons. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have traded big man Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Stanley Johnson.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the deal was agreed to in principle on Wednesday. Johnson, 22, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Maker, 21, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Johnson was averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season for Detroit. Maker was posting 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season for Milwaukee.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo commented on the swap following Milwaukee's 148-129 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

"Thon is like my little brother, this one hurts more than any trade that happened that I've been a part of but this is the business we work in," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

Antetokounmpo also called Maker "the heart and soul" of the Bucks.

The Bucks face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Pistons host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. on Friday Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit.