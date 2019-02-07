Bucks acquire sharpshooting big man Nikola Mirotic in trade with Pelicans

Former New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (R) adds some length and long-range shooting ability to the already potent Milwaukee Bucks lineup. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired big man Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sources told ESPN and the New York Times that the Bucks are sending Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to the Pelicans in the swap. New Orleans will also receive four second-round picks in the swap.

The Pelicans will get a second round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, two in the 2020 NBA Draft and another in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mirotic, 27, is averaging a career-high 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-10 power forward owns a .359 career shooting percentage from 3-point range. Mirotic was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He is a free agent this offseason.

Smith, 32, is averaging 3.2 points per game this season. The 12-year veteran was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Bucks in December as part of a three-time swap.

Johnson, 22, is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was traded to the Bucks from the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for Thon Maker.