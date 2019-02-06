Detroit Pistons forward Reggie Bullock is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a trade involving Lakers guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a draft pick. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a trade on Tuesday night, but it didn't include New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that Los Angeles agreed to send guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round NBA Draft pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard-forward Reggie Bullock.

Bullock, 27, is averaging a career-high 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season for the Pistons. He is shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and 41 percent from the field.

Mykhailiuk, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound University of Kansas product is averaging 3.3 points and 10.8 minutes per game this season for the Lakers.

Bullock, a six-year veteran, is a free agent this offseason.