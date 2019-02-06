Phoenix Suns acquire Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington from Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) was traded to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the teams announced. File photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat completed a trade Wednesday, both teams announced.

The Heat traded guards Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington for Suns forward Ryan Anderson.

The 26-year-old Johnson is in his fifth NBA season, all with the Heat. He is averaging 10.8 points on 42.6 percent shooting in 44 contests this season. Johnson ranks second in team history with 19 career games scoring 20-plus points off the bench.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Ellington is averaging 8.4 points per game, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25 games with the Heat. He is in his 10th season in the league, playing in 617 games (139 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Heat.

The Suns initially acquired Anderson in a trade with the Houston Rockets on Aug. 31, 2018. He appeared in 15 games with Phoenix and averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.