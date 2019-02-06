Kings acquire Barnes in trade with Mavericks

Feb. 6 (UPI) --

Carlisle on the trade. pic.twitter.com/XwV34FH5iw — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 7, 2019

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a trade for Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, according to multiple reports.

In return, the Mavs will receive forward Justin Jackson and the contract of veteran big man Zach Randolph.

Barnes, 26, is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds on the season. He has a player option worth $25 million at the end of the season.

Jackson, 23, is in his second year and has been a regular contributor off the Kings' bench, averaging 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. Randolph, 37, has yet to appear in a game this season.

The Kings are looking to make a push for the playoffs and had been in discussions centered on Barnes for several weeks, as well as Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (reportedly traded to the Chicago Bulls).

Earlier, the Kings acquired shooting guard Alec Burks and a second-round draft pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers, sending shooting guard Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets in the process, per reports.

Barnes and Burks now join a young promising Kings squad that features the likes of guards De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, and big men Willie Cauley-Stein and Marvin Bagley III, among others.