Rockets' James Harden answers Kobe Bryant's ball dominance criticism

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- James Harden offered a response to Kobe Bryant saying that the Houston Rockets can't win a title with their current playing style. He agrees.

Harden leads the NBA with 36.5 points per game this season. He is averaging 42 points per game in his last 27 starts and has scored at least 30 points in each of those appearances. He chipped in another 44 points in the Rockets' 118-110 win against the Phoenix Suns on Monday in Phoenix.

Before that showing, Bryant was asked about Harden's hot streak.

"I'm not a fan of it in terms of winning championships," the Los Angeles Lakers legend told ESPN. "I don't think that style is ever going to win championships. But at the same time, you have to keep your team's head above water to win games. You have to do what you have to do to win games and he's doing that."

"Not with this style of play, it won't win, with one player dominating the ball."

Bryant said that when Chris Paul fully returns it will help the Rockets' ball movement.

"I have to be ball dominant just because we have injuries," Harden told reporters on Monday. "We've had injuries throughout the course of the year. But when you get Chris in the rhythm and Eric [Gordon] back, with our full roster ... We have multiple guys that can make plays, multiple guys that can dominate the ball."

"For right now, he's probably right. This way that we are playing won't happen in the playoffs. It's won't get us to where we want to go. But we haven't had a full roster yet so I'm excited for that to come."

Paul returned to the Rockets' lineup on January 27. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 15 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game since his return.

The Rockets face the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.