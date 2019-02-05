Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III stunned the defense with a 360-degree alley-oop slam in a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bagley's dunk came in the fourth quarter of the 127-112 victory on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings led 103-96 with 7:50 remaining when Kings guard Yogi Ferrell dribbled past half-court in transition.

Ferrell spotted Bagley making a back-door cut and tossed a pass toward the rim from out beyond the 3-point arc.

Bagley began his turn under the rim before catching the ball with his back to the basket. He nearly stopped in midair as he caught the ball. Bagley then completed his turn while smashing the ball through the rim, giving the Kings a nine-point advantage.

"I was trying to make a play," Bagley told NBC Sports California. "I was trying to get into position. Yogi put the pass on target. Jumped and I just tried to make a play."

Bagley scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Kings. He also had 12 rebounds and four assists in the win. DeMar DeRozan also put in 24 points for the Spurs.

The Kings have won seven consecutive home games. Bagley -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- is averaging 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his first season.

The Kings face the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Sacramento.