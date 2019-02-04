Report: Lakers offer six players for Pelicans star Davis

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been at the center of rumors since requesting a trade last week. The Pelicans have until Thursday afternoon to grant Davis his wish. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers team president Magic Johnson spoke with New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps twice Monday to try to consummate an Anthony Davis trade, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The teams still have not reached agreement on a deal.

One of the proposed Lakers packages, per the Times, consisted of Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley, as well two first-round draft picks, for Davis and forward Solomon Hill.

As of Monday evening, the Lakers were waiting on the Pelicans to respond, the Times reported.

An earlier report from the New Orleans Advocate suggested the Pelicans may be hesitant to deal with the Lakers, believing Davis' camp was planting stories in an effort to force a deal with LA.

Davis, 25, requested a trade more than a week ago and is eligible for free agency in 2020. He is said to be interested in signing an extension with one of only four teams -- the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Some have suggested the other three teams were also fed to the media through Davis' camp.

The Pelicans are less concerned, of course, with where Davis wants to go and considerably more determined to get back players and picks that they believe will quickly push the franchise forward.

Given the Lakers' lack of success with the players they are offering, the Pelicans are said to remain hesitant on a trade. But most around the league seem to believe LA remains the clear frontrunner for Davis.

The trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.