Kristaps Porzingis sends out cryptic message about Knicks

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis took a departing jab Sunday at the New York Knicks.

Porzingis offered advice to Knicks fans with a cryptic message on Instagram.

"The city deserves better than that," Porzingis said. "My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!! Peace."

The Knicks traded the All-Star forward to Dallas this week. The Knicks sent Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Porzingis to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks.

Porzingis met with Knicks management Thursday about his displeasure with the team's success and his future with the organization. Knicks President Steve Mills said it became apparent Porzingis "no longer wanted to be a part of our group."

Porzingis will have his introductory press conference in Dallas on Monday. He is still rehabbing from an ACL injury he sustained last year.

The 7-foot-3 forward averaged 22.7 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 48 contests before tearing his ACL.