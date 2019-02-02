Jazz center Rudy Gobert breaks down in tears after All-Star snub

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was not named to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Friday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert broke down in tears when speaking to the media about his snub from the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Gobert spoke to reporters on Friday before the Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NBA also announced the reserves for the Feb. 17 game on Friday, with Gobert not making the cut.

"I think it's disrespectful," Gobert told reporters. "... All the coaches preach about defense, every day they talk about defense, about what an honor it is to get stops, to win basketball games; and when it's time to vote, they they're not able to reward the best defensive player in the game."

Gobert is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NBA. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging a career-high 15.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season. He has also played in a league-high 53 games and leads the NBA with a .655 field goal percentage.

The six-year veteran's emotional sequence with reporters didn't go unnoticed by several NBA stars.

"I guess I should cry too ... no Charlotte," Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green tweeted, including several crying emojis.

"Come on fam you are too big to be crying like that," Isaiah Thomas tweeted.

The Jazz host the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.