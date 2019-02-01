Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry had a game-high 41 points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in Oakland. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for a high-flying flush while defended by Jimmy Butler during the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The fast-break throw-down came in the first quarter of the Warriors' 113-104 loss to the Sixers on Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid attempted to fire a one-handed pass to J.J. Redick at the start of the sequence, but the pass was too fast and deflected off Redick's hands.

Curry picked off the errant feed and took off down the left flank as Butler raced back to defend. Curry crossed half court and Butler ran over to guard him at the 3-point arc, leaving Durant free for a backdoor run.

Curry floated a pass into the air ahead of Durant and the Warriors star shot the ball through the rim with authority, tying the score at 8-8.

The Sixers snapped the Warriors' 11-game winning streak with the victory. Curry scored a game-high 41 points and had six assists and four rebounds in the loss. Durant chipped in 25 points for the Warriors.

Embiid and Ben Simmons each scored 26 points to lead the Sixers. "The Process" also had 20 rebounds and five assists in the win.

The Sixers battle the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Golden State hosts the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Oakland.